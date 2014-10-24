Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Oct 24 Aviva Plc :
* Aviva plc to redeem 700 mln eur fixed/floating rate direct capital instruments
* Shall redeem euro DCIs in full on Nov 28, 2014 (i.e. First reset date) at their principal amount together with accrued interest to (but excluding) Nov 28, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.