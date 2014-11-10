UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Nov 10 Aviva Plc
* Aviva closes ipo of AvivaSA
* Final price is Turkish lira 47 per lot of 100 shares, in top quartile of initial price range, valuing company at Turkish lira 1.68 bn
* Avivasa is expected to be listed as "Avisa" on Istanbul Stock Exchange from 13 November 2014
* Pricing represents an implied multiple of 18x Avivasa's historical net income
* Avivasa's 15-year exclusive distribution agreement with akbank extended until 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [AV.L IPO-AVIVASA.IS]
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.