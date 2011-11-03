(Add detail)
LONDON Nov 3 British insurer Aviva said
its life insurance sales fell in the first nine months of the
year, reflecting tough conditions in its key European markets
and a decision to walk away from less profitable business.
Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, had life insurance
sales of 23.6 billion pounds ($37.7 billion)in the nine months
to Sept. 30, down 8 percent compared with the same period last
year, it said on Thursday.
The decline in life sales was partly offset by a better
performance in general insurance, where sales were up 9 percent
at 7 billion pounds.
"Whilst the market is likely to remain challenging in the
near term, we continue to make good strategic progress and are
strengthening customer franchises in key markets," Aviva Chief
Executive Andrew Moss said in a statement.
Aviva shares closed at 325.1 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
company at about 9 billion pounds. The stock has fallen 18
percent in the year to date, underperforming a 14 percent
decline in the European insurance index .
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Kate Holton)