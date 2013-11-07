By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Nov 7 October's hurricane-strength storm
in southern Britain cost insurer Aviva PLC just 10
million pounds, a fraction of the hit suffered by some sector
rivals, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Speaking to journalists after publishing third quarter
earnings, new boss Mark Wilson said the financial impact of the
storm was a "relatively modest".
"That was a significant event in terms of numbers of people
(affected)... in terms of financial impact it wasn't as
significant an event as some were expecting," he said.
Floods in Canada earlier in the year had a bigger impact -
around 120 million pounds - he added, though the cost remains
"in line with guidance" given by the company.
In contrast, UK insurer said on Tuesday the same
Canadian and European severe weather events resulted in bigger
than expected claims bills from customers and that full year
returns to shareholders would suffer.
Aviva said the Canadian floods had stifled progress in
operating capital generation, a precursor to cashflow, which was
unchanged from a year earlier at 1.3 billion pounds ($2.1
billion).
However, cost cutting measures had "more than offset" the
impact of losses in Canada on cash flow, Aviva said.
Wilson, former boss at Asian rival AIA, joined
Aviva at the end of 2012 and has pushed a restructuring agenda
across the group, selling off non core businesses, cutting costs
and improving profitability.
Efforts to turn the business around are bearing fruit,
Wilson said, pointing to the sale of its U.S. business in
October for $2.6 billion and some significant changes in top
level management.
But he stressed Aviva's revamp, launched after a 2012
shareholder rebellion which led to the exit of its then chief
executive following years of rising costs and disappointing
share price performance, is "still in its infancy".
"We are not there yet," he conceded.
New business at Aviva rose 14 percent across the group in
the first nine months of 2013, buoyed by its core UK life
operation and double digit growth in France and emerging
markets, the company said.
Value of new business, Aviva's key measure of growth, was
571 million pounds, the group said, up from 503 million pounds
in the first nine months of 2012.
However, the company cautioned it expects new business
growth to moderate in the final quarter of 2013 relative to a
strong period of growth at the end of 2012.