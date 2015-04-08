LONDON, April 8 Aviva is quitting its
bancassurance agreement with Singapore's DBS Bank Ltd
at the end of 2015, citing high renewal costs that
it said were neither "economically viable or justifiable" to
shareholders.
The announcement on Wednesday marks the end a 14-year
relationship that spearheaded the British insurer's expansion
into Asia's thriving wealth and insurance sector.
Aviva's decision leaves the path clear for other insurance
and financial services providers keen to distribute their
products to DBS's affluent customer base.
Prudential, AIA Group Ltd and Manulife
Financial Corp are among those shortlisted to partner
DBS, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in February.
"Given the strength of our relationship with DBS, Aviva was
well-placed in this process. However, the cost to renew the
agreement was far in excess of what we saw as economically
viable or justifiable to our shareholders," Chris Wei, CEO
Global Life and Chairman Asia at Aviva, said in a statement.
"Aviva remains highly disciplined regarding capital
allocation."
Aviva said the conclusion of the agreement was not material
at group level, representing less than 3 percent of its total
value new business in 2014, and 20 percent of new business in
its Singapore arm.
It will retain the existing book of business, associated
profits, customer rights relationships purchased in the original
transaction with DBS in 2001.
The anticipated acquisition of Friends Life Group adds
Friends Provident International to Aviva's Asian portfolio of
companies, expanding its capabilities in Singapore, Hong Kong
and Dubai.
Its current local partners include COFCO in China, Astra
International in Indonesia, First Financial in Taiwan and
VietinBank in Vietnam.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise in London and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru)