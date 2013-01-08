UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON Jan 8 Aviva Plc said it offered its remaining stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd at a price of 12.65 euros per share, raising 353 million pounds ($566 million).
Aviva said earlier on Tuesday it planned to sell all its 34 million shares in Delta Lloyd, an amount equivalent to just over 19 percent of the Dutch insurer's capital.
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.