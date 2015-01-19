UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
LONDON Jan 19 British insurer Aviva said on Monday it may may cut 1,500 jobs by end-2017 from a total workforce of 31,500 following its planned $9 billion acquisition of rival Friends Life.
"We appreciate that this news may be disconcerting for employees and we would look to ensure that any redundancies are kept to a minimum wherever possible, by using vacancies and natural turnover," an Aviva spokesman said.
Aviva published the prospectus for the agreed takeover on Monday. Shareholders can vote on the deal on March 26 and Friends Life shares will delist by April 13 if the deal goes ahead.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent, it said Monday, warning that a long strike at the world's biggest copper mine would likely shave off 0.2 percentage points in the year.