LONDON Jan 19 British insurer Aviva said on Monday it may cut nearly 5 percent of the combined workforce following its planned $9 billion acquisition of rival Friends Life, as industry changes drive consolidation in the insurance sector.

Aviva said it may cut 1,500 jobs by the end of 2017 from a total workforce of 31,500.

The news follows a statement from the company last year that the agreed takeover of Friends Life would allow annual cost savings of 225 million pounds ($341 million) by end-2017.

"We appreciate that this news may be disconcerting for employees and we would look to ensure that any redundancies are kept to a minimum wherever possible, by using vacancies and natural turnover," an Aviva spokesman said.

"At this stage, no specific teams, roles or locations have been identified, as the proposed transaction has not completed."

An unexpected reform of British pensions announced last year -- and taking effect from April - has caused a shake-up in the insurance and pensions sector.

Pensioners will no longer have to buy an annuity -- which gives an income for life -- with their pension pots. The reforms have already led to a drop-off of more than 50 percent in annuity sales and some observers expect annuity sales to fall by up to 85 percent.

Analysts have said Friends Life's London office is likely to be at risk from the merger. The two insurers together also have several offices outside London.

Aviva published the prospectus for the deal on Monday. Shareholders can vote on the deal on March 26 and Friends Life shares will delist by April 13 if the deal goes ahead.

While a majority of analysts have at least a "buy" rating on Aviva stock, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, the share price has wobbled since the deal was announced.

The proposed takeover values Friends Life shares at 394 pence. They were trading at 386 pence at 1540 GMT, up 1.25 percent on the day.

Aviva's shares were up 0.9 percent at 511 pence, but below the closing price of 539 pence reached just before the deal was first announced in late November.

