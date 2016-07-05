July 5 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Inés de Dinechin as chief executive officer in France.

Dinechin would be responsible for leading the strategic direction of the French business, which had assets under management of 105 billion euros ($117.10 billion), as of Dec. 31, 2015.

Dinechin has previously worked with Societe Generale . ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)