BRIEF-North American Energy Partners announces major contract renewal
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Aviva Asia, a unit of British insurer Aviva Plc, named Randy Lianggara as regional executive for Indonesia and Vietnam, effective June 16.
Lianggara was most recently country chief executive for AXA Indonesia's life insurance, general insurance & asset management business, a role he took on in 2007. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Announces renewal of a major, 5 year Master Service Agreement (MSA) on a sole sourced, negotiated basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 Facebook Inc cruised past Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Wednesday with strong growth in its mobile ad business, demonstrating that controversy over so-called "fake news" and inaccurate advertising measurements had little impact on its financial performance.