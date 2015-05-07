LONDON May 7 UK insurer Aviva said on
Thursday its value of new business grew 14 percent to 247
million pounds in the first quarter, and its combined operating
ratio improved by 1.3 percentage points, to 96.4 percent.
Aviva, which completed the acquisition of rival Friends Life
last month, said it was publishing separate first quarter data
for Friends Life.
Friends Life's value of new business fell 37.5 percent in
the first quarter from a year earlier, to 20 million pounds.
Aviva said it was closing Friends Life's head office in
London and had moved to smaller premises in Exeter, in the
southwest of England.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)