LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Aviva Investors has launched a speculative-grade short-duration bond fund, mirroring peers who have already opened similar funds in an attempt to lure increasingly risk-averse investors back into the high-yield universe.

The global fund, which invests in corporate bonds that have an average maturity of less than five years, will be managed by Todd Youngberg, who is Aviva's fixed income investment director and also heads up high-yield investments.

His team currently has more than USD4.5bn in assets under management.

"Addressing the duration of bond investments is an important step in this process as it defines both price volatility due to spread movement and interest rate risk investors are taking," Youngberg said.

"Next to the credit risk this is the main concern for bond holders," he added.

Aviva is replicating Axa Investment Managers which in September last year launched a similar fund. Axa's portfolio consists chiefly of short-dated euro and sterling-denominated high yield notes, with an average duration of less than two years.

Neuberger Berman, Muzinich and Alliance Bernstein have also set up similar portfolios with the hope of appealing to investors that have become more risk-averse, for example due to the ongoing eurozone crisis.

SUPPLY DROUGHT

The European high-yield bond market is currently experiencing a supply drought, not only due to the ongoing angst surrounding the single currency bloc, but also due to a plethora of market holidays limiting issuance opportunities.

The last euro-denominated bond to price was a EUR250m issue by B1/B+ Schmolz & Bickenbach on May 11, but the borrower was forced to cut the size of the bond by EUR50m and printed at the wide end of guidance to get the deal away.

Potential deals waiting in the wings include Dutch engineering firm Stork and French television network operator TDF, which need to refinance bank debt, as well as M&A related-deals for German healthcare firm Fresenius and Cable company Kabel Deutschland.

Potential supply could also result from the leveraged buyouts still in auction phase for German bandages maker BSN Medical and Birds Eye fish finger maker Iglo.

In addition, outflows from US high-yield funds have inflamed fears that liquidity is drying out across the pond.

At the end of May, the US saw its heaviest two weeks of investor high-yield outflows, and just six deals, amounting to USD1.9bn in supply, priced there in the last week of May - the lowest new issue volume week of the year.

Four deals totalling USD1.875bn, meanwhile, were postponed as issuers balked at higher funding costs demanded by investors following a significant repricing wider. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)