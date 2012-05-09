* Has operations in 10 Asian countries
* Also selling Taiwan assets
(Adds detail on Malaysian operations, other insurance deals)
By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, May 9 Aviva has put its
Malaysian operations on the block and is close to hiring a bank
to help with the sale process, sources said on Wednesday, as the
British insurer moves ahead with a plan to exit non-core
markets.
The deal, which is in its early stages, could fetch about
$200 million and comes at the same time that Dutch financial
company is exiting its Asian insurance and investment
management operations.
Aviva would not comment. The sources declined to be
identified as the process is confidential.
One source said the sale process has not been launched and
the recent shake-up in the company's top ranks -- chief
executive Andrew Moss stepped down on Tuesday after a
shareholder revolt over pay -- could slow the
sale.
Rapid economic growth and the rise of the middle class in
Asia is driving demand for insurance products in the region.
Companies with sub-scale operations are finding it hard to gain
market share and improve profitability.
Aviva is also in the process of exiting its loss-making
Taiwan operations, a process that has been long delayed.
.
It has operations in 10 Asian countries, mostly joint
ventures, and Asia Pacific operations made up 2 percent of 2011
group operating profit.
Aviva entered Malaysia in June 2007 in a joint venture with
CIMB Group, paying 500 million ringgit ($164 million)
for a 49 percent stake, according to CIMB's website. CIMB is
Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets.
The joint venture's net profit fell marginally to 31.8
million ringgit last year, while net premiums it underwrote
dropped about 30 percent to 230 million.
The Malaysian life insurance market is forecast to grow 5.3
percent this year and 5.5 percent in 2013, according to Swiss
Re. The strong economic growth has attracted global financial
institutions and sources said the Aviva auction could attract
interest from AIA Group, Sun Life Financial
and Manulife Financial Corp.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Ed
Lane and Dan Lalor)