UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 2 British insurance group Aviva Plc on Tuesday said the sale of its U.S. life and annuities business to Athene Holding Ltd had fetched $2.6 billion, above the $1.8 billion price announced in December.
The additional $800 million represented estimated earnings and other improvements in statutory surplus from June 30, 2012 to Sept. 30, 2013, the company said.
Cash proceeds to Aviva totaled $2.3 billion, following the repayment of an external loan of Aviva USA Corp.
The insurer in December 2012 said it had agreed on a deal to sell its U.S. operations to Athene Holding, an insurance holding company majority owned by private equity firm Apollo. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts