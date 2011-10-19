* Insurance company to move European headquarters from
Ireland
* Largest job cuts at single company in Ireland in two years
* Aviva says Ireland remains priority market
* JP Morgan says restructuring 'a positive move' for Aviva
(Adds quote from workers, JP Morgan says move positive)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Oct 19 British insurer Aviva will
cut up to 950 jobs at its Irish operations ending the country's
role as its European headquarters and delivering the biggest
jobs blow to the struggling Irish economy in two years.
"This is a very stark reminder of what the government has to
do in facing the competitiveness challenge," Prime Minister Enda
Kenny told parliament after the cuts were unveiled on Wednesday.
"This is an awful day for employees at Aviva."
Ireland's economy is heavily dependent on direct investment
from multinationals such as Aviva, which employs 2,000 people at
its Irish offices, its continental European HQ since 2009.
The cuts will take place as part of a restructuring of Aviva
over two years, the company said in a statement. The Unite trade
union said Aviva had told staff its European activities in
Dublin had been closed with the loss of 180 jobs.
Staff were informed at a series of meetings on Wednesday
morning. The company erected large screens so waiting media
could not see into its glass offices.
"We've got a mortgage to pay. We've got young kids and we're
both going to be out of work," said one employee of 11 years,
who was crying as he spoke. His wife, who has worked for the
company for over eight years, shook as she tried to light a
cigarette beside him.
"The axe has fallen harder and sharper than the worst fears
of staff," said Brian Gallagher, an officer with the Unite trade
union, which represents 1,300 staff at Aviva. "They are stunned
and scared by what they have been told."
Ireland has been struggling with an unemployment rate that
has surged to over 14 percent compared to 4.6 percent in 2007
when a property bubble burst and the economy was subsequently
brought to its knees.
A senior IMF official last week said Ireland was making
progress under its 85 billion euros IMF/EU bailout, but could
not "pop the champagne" until its unemployment rate falls.
The Aviva announcement was the largest announcement of job
cuts by a single company in Ireland since 2009, when leading PC
maker Dell cut 1,900 jobs to move its manufacturing base to
Poland.
Aviva has invested significantly in the Irish market in
recent years, including a sponsorship deal to put its name to
one of the country's largest stadiums. Aviva said Ireland will
continue to be one of its 12 priority markets.
The company's Irish office will be folded into the company's
British division.
Investment Bank JP Morgan said the restructuring was a
"positive move" that could deliver pre-tax cost savings of up to
70 million euros for Aviva in 2012.
The cost ratio of Aviva's non-life insurance business in
Ireland was 19 percent in the first six months of 2011, compared
to 10.5 percent in the United Kingdom, the bank said in a note.
(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Will Waterman and Mike
Nesbit)