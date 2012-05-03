* 50 percent vote against pay deal, 9 percent abstain
* Chairman apologises for not reflecting investor views
* Directors' performance "abject" - shareholder
(Adds lawyer comment, background)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, May 3 Half of insurer Aviva's
shareholders voted against its executive pay plans on Thursday,
one of the biggest revolts on remuneration ever suffered by a
British company, underscoring growing investor hostility to
excessive rewards for directors.
The dissenting vote, which compares with an average of just
6 percent in Britain last year, comes amid mounting
determination in Europe that boardroom pay should match
performance more closely as a sluggish economy crimps growth.
More than a third of Swiss bank UBS's shareholders
on Thursday rejected its remuneration plans, mirroring investor
rebellions last week at rival lenders Barclays and
Credit Suisse.
Aviva shareholders attending its annual meeting in London
protested that director pay at the insurer has continued to
climb despite a persistently weak share price, and called for
directors including Chief Executive Andrew Moss to quit.
"The figures are evidence enough to condemn your abject
performance without reservation," said private investor Philip
Meadowcroft, who estimated Aviva's total boardroom pay rose 90
percent between 2007 and 2011 while its shares fell 62 percent.
Aviva's outgoing chairman, Colin Sharman, apologised to
investors and pledged to listen more closely to their concerns
in future.
"We recognise a number of shareholders felt we have not
reflected their views," he said.
"For that, the board and I apologise."
A further nine percent of votes on Aviva's remuneration
report were withheld, leaving just 41 percent in favour. The
vote is advisory only, and cannot block the insurers' pay plans.
Shareholder votes on pay would become legally binding under
a set of draft legislation aimed at beefing up investor rights
currently under discussion with industry.
"This is a further move from shareholders in their struggle
for power with those running the companies they invest in," said
Adrian Hoggarth of law firm Prolegal.
"Companies would be right to be nervous about the powers
that shareholders may soon be granted."
Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, had on Monday
attempted to mollify angry investors by cancelling Andrew Moss's
pay rise for 2012, and opening a review into its recruitment
offers for top executives.
Last year, the company paid Trevor Matthews, the
newly-appointed head of its UK division, 470,000 pounds
($761,500) in cash and over 2 million pounds' worth of shares as
compensation for giving up benefits due under his previous
employment.
Aviva is not reviewing overall pay levels for directors, but
has said it will continue to discuss the issue with its owners.
Britain's biggest investor rebellion over pay was the 90
percent vote against Royal Bank of Scotland's
remuneration report in 2009, widely seen as a protest against
former chief executive Fred Goodwin's pension.
Sixty percent of shareholders in oil group Royal Dutch Shell
voted against its executive pay plan the same year.
Also on Thursday, 37.4 percent of investors in British
satellite company Inmarsat voted against its
remuneration report.
Aviva shares closed little changed at 311 pence, valuing the
company at about 9 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6172 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan, writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
editing by Rhys Jones and Helen Massy-Beresford)