LONDON Dec 19 British insurance group Aviva
has committed 500 million pounds ($819.58 million) to
invest in UK infrastructure projects in sectors including
transport, hospitals and utilities.
The firm said on Thursday that its commitment follows a deal
on new European capital requirements for insurers - known as
Solvency II - which had proved less burdensome than initially
feared, freeing up more money to invest.
"As a direct consequence of the recent agreement on Solvency
II, we now have the political and regulatory foundations to
invest in the country's infrastructure," said Aviva Chief
Executive Mark Wilson.
"The Government recognises we cannot build on shifting sands
and it is essential that the Government, the regulators and the
EU act together."
The UK government earlier in December unveiled plans for
six insurers, including Aviva, to invest 25 billion pounds in
transport and energy projects as part of a national
infrastructure plan designed to jump start economic growth.
Many big insurers are eager to invest in infrastructure
because they offer long-term inflation beating regular returns
from road tolls and rents which fit well with the companies long
term liabilities on pension products.