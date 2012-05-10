* Paul Abberley appointed interim CEO
* Part of overhaul of management structure
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 10 Aviva Investors, the fund
management arm of Britain's second-biggest insurer, is
appointing Paul Abberley as interim chief executive pending a
management shake-up intended to streamline the company and boost
profit.
Abberley, currently head of the London business, will
oversee a transition period following the departure of Alain
Dromer, former CEO of the investment arm with 250 billion pounds
($402.45 billion) assets under management in April.
"Over the coming months we will be working through the
process of recruiting a permanent CEO and will be considering
both internal and external candidates for this role," Patrick
Regan, Chairman of Aviva Investors and CFO of Aviva said in a
statement.
Aviva Chief Executive Andrew Moss became the biggest
casualty of a growing investor revolt over bosses pay on
Tuesday, stepping down after shareholders voted against the
company's remuneration plans.
The departures come at a time when the British insurer is
undergoing an overhaul to replace its four-part regional
management structure with a new dual structure based around
developed and higher-growth markets.
($1=0.6212 British pounds)
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)