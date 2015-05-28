Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
May 28 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva Plc, appointed James Tothill head of third-party sales.
Tothill will be responsible for building and managing the company's relationships with third parties such as fund platforms and research houses, Aviva Investors said.
Before joining Aviva Investors, Tothill was the head of strategic partnerships at Aria Capital Management. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.