DUBLIN Oct 16 British insurer Aviva is expected to announce hundreds of job losses at its Irish operations as soon as this week, The Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a source.

The source said up to 900 jobs at Aviva, Ireland's largest general insurer and a major player in the local life insurance market, were at risk.

There has been speculation in local media that Aviva is reviewing its Irish operations, with state broadcaster RTE airing a report about it earlier this month.

No one from Aviva was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)