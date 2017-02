(Adds Aviva comment)

DUBLIN Oct 16 British insurer Aviva is expected to announce hundreds of job losses at its Irish operations as soon as this week, The Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing a source.

The source said up to 900 jobs at Aviva, Ireland's largest general insurer and a major player in the local life insurance market, were at risk.

There has been speculation in local media that Aviva is reviewing its Irish operations, with state broadcaster RTE airing a report about it earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for Aviva said the company had no update on its review of its operations in Ireland. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Sophie Walker)