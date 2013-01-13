PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Jan 13 A consortium of Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd has agreed to buy British insurer Aviva plc's Malaysian insurance joint venture with CIMB Group for about 1.7 billion ringgit ($563 million), sources said on Sunday, helping the Canadian company to expand its Asian foot print.
Sun Life Financial Inc and Khazanah edged out rival Manulife Financial Corp to win the eight-month old auction, sources familiar with the sale process said.
Britain's No.2 insurer Aviva is exiting from marginal markets across the world and the sale of Malaysian unit is part of that overhaul. Last month, Aviva sold its U.S. business for $1.8 billion, its biggest disposal, aimed at boosting its underperforming share price.
The deal is expected to be signed on Monday, the sources added.
A Sun Life spokeswoman did not offer an immediate comment. Aviva could not be reached for a comment immediately. CIMB and Khazanah officials were not available for an immediate comment.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data
March 8 Some customers of U.S. wireless carrier AT&T were unable to use their cell phones to dial 911 emergency dispatchers in their area for a time on Wednesday, a problem the company later said has been resolved.