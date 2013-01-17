European shares edge down, Melrose and Subsea impress
* Eyes on Luxottica's drop after lukewarm results (Updates)
Jan 17 Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state investor Khazanah will buy 98 percent of Aviva Plc's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender CIMB for C$586 million ($594 million).
Sun Life and Khazanah will each pay C$293 million, the Canadian company said in a statement.
Sources told Reuters on Sunday that Sun Life and Khazanah had agreed to buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance joint venture.
LONDON, March 2 Insurer Legal & General has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.