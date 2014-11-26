BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON Nov 26 Aviva will shut its unit that invests in external hedge funds, the British insurer said on Wednesday, part of a global trend that's seeing so-called "fund of hedge funds" closing shop or merging with others as clients cut the middleman.
The U.S.-based unit manages about $2 billion.
"Following a comprehensive review of our business, we have decided to exit the business of investing in third party hedge funds," a spokeswoman for Aviva, said in a statement.
"We are working with our affiliates and the underlying hedge fund managers on an orderly transition plan," she added. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Freya Berry)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
