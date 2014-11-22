LONDON Nov 22 British insurer Aviva plc
is paying compensation and increasing the annual payouts of
hundreds of customers after discovering staff sold inappropriate
pensions, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday.
Savers with medical conditions including diabetes, high
blood pressure and smokers should have been offered an increased
annuity - which provides an income for life - based on their
lower life expectancy, the Telegraph said.
The newspaper said Aviva discovered some of its financial
advisers were making this type of error in a routine check of
annuities issued in 2013, finding 250 cases where savers were
short-changed.
It quoted a spokesman as saying measures to resolve the
matter were put in place "as soon as it was identified".
Aviva could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company said on Friday it had agreed terms for a
possible deal to buy Friends Life for 5.6 billion pounds
($8.77 billion), after a government pensions shake-up this year
has sharply cut the sale of annuities.
The Financial Conduct Authority said in a review published
in February that the annuities market was disorderly, with
insurers maximising profits and failing to give the best deal.
"The FCA confirms it's continuing its review of non-advised
annuities sales practices by pension providers and expects to
publish our findings later this year," an FCA spokesperson said.
The Telegraph said that as many as 100,000 people a year
were estimated to have been sold inappropriate annuities between
2007 and 2013.
($1 = 0.6388 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Huw Jones; Editing by Stephen
Powell)