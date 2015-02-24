UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON Feb 24 Britain's markets watchdog said it has fined Aviva Investors Global Services 17.6 million pounds ($27 million) for failing to control conflicts of interests fairly.
"These weaknesses led to compensation of 132 million pounds being paid to ensure that none of the funds Aviva Investors managed was adversely affected," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6473 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.