LONDON Feb 24 Britain's markets watchdog said it has fined Aviva Investors Global Services 17.6 million pounds ($27 million) for failing to control conflicts of interests fairly.

"These weaknesses led to compensation of 132 million pounds being paid to ensure that none of the funds Aviva Investors managed was adversely affected," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6473 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)