LONDON Jan 19 British insurer Aviva is merging its UK life and general insurance businesses as it focuses on offering a range of products online, it said on Thursday, in an organisational shake-up that includes the departure of its Europe head.

Andy Briggs, former head of Aviva's UK life business, will take on general and health insurance to become the chief executive of its UK Insurance business, Aviva said in a statement.

Maurice Tulloch will become CEO of International Insurance, responsible for the firm's operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India.

As a result of the changes, David McMillan, chairman Aviva Global Health Insurance and CEO Aviva Europe, has chosen to leave the firm, Aviva added.

Aviva is focusing on its digital business, offering a range of life and general insurance products to its customers online.

"We see significant opportunities to differentiate our business in the UK post-Brexit," group Chief Executive Mark Wilson said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain; editing by Simon Jessop)