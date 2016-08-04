Aug 4 Aviva Plc

* H1 operating profit up 13 percent to 1.325 billion pounds from 1.170 billion in 2015.

* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 7.42 penceper share

* Says operating profits are up 13% and dividend is up 10%.

* Says general insurance net written premiums up 7% 6 to £3,991 million (hy15: £3,678 million)

* Says life insurance value of new business up 7% 6 to £583 million (hy15: £534 million)

* Says hy16 combined operating ratio affected by an increase in natural catastrophe & weather claims (1.5%), flood re (0.6%) and

* Says 96.2% general insurance combined operating ratio (hy15: 93.1%)

* Says ifrs net asset value up 6% to 412p per share (fy15: 390p 4 )

* Reiterates expectation of 5-10 points of capital generation in 2016

* Says operating eps up 1% to 22.4p (hy15: 22.1p)

* Says solvency ratio of 174%

* Says fund management operating profit up 48% to £49 million (hy15: £33 million)

* Says while uncertainty in economic outlook may persist in short term, has not observed major disruption to operating activities, continues to target mid-single digit growth in operating profit over medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)