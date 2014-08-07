* H1 operating profit up 4 pct to 1.05 bln pounds
* Company aiming at expense ratio of under 50 pct by 2016
* Shares biggest gainers on FTSE 100 index
By Richa Naidu
LONDON, Aug 7 British insurer Aviva said
it would make more mid-sized bulk pension deals with companies
in the second half of the year to help shield it from the
government's sweeping reforms to retirement annuities.
Aviva was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index of
blue-chip shares on Thursday after the company reported a 4
percent rise in half-year operating profit.
Life insurers were put under pressure in March when Finance
Minister George Osborne scrapped a requirement for individual
savers to use their pension pots to buy an annuity from an
insurer, which gave them an income for life.
Dominant players have sought to mitigate a slump in demand
for individual annuities by aggressively building share in the
bulk annuities market, selling the instruments in high volumes
to companies looking to outsource all or part of their pension
scheme liabilities.
Aviva's overall annuity sales fell 23 percent in the first
half, while bulk deals more than doubled.
Chief Executive Mark Wilson said bulk annuities deals in the
second half of the year should exceed the 260 million pounds it
sold in the first six months.
Building services and construction company Interserve
said on Wednesday that it had struck a deal with Aviva
for 300 million pounds of its pensioner liabilities. Wilson said
the contract would be accounted for in Aviva's second-half
results.
He said Aviva preferred mid-sized deals to multi-billion
ones because the margins were higher.
Wilson said the annuities reforms had had minimal impact on
Aviva, because the products are only a small part of its
diversified business.
Rival life and pensions group Legal & General said on
Wednesday that its strong position in the bulk annuities market
was helping to offset the impact of annuities
reforms.
COST CUTS
Aviva's operating profit rose 4 percent to 1.05 billion
pounds in the six months ended June 30 as its European and UK
general insurance businesses built on a strong start to the
year, making up for weakness in Canada.
The company, which provides personal lines of insurance
including motor, home, travel and life cover, also said it was
aiming for an operating expense ratio of below 50 percent and to
double its annual excess holding company cash flow to 800
million pounds ($1.4 billion).
Morgan Stanley research analyst Jon Hocking said Aviva's
first-half operating expense ratio of 52.1 percent suggested the
company might more than meet its target expense ratio of below
50 percent by the end of 2016.
He maintained his "overweight" rating on Aviva's stock,
which was up 3.1 percent to 504.6 pence at 1321 GMT.
Aviva has been looking to cut costs and has promised income-
hunting investors bigger returns by laying off staff, spinning
off some businesses and shaking up its asset management arm.
It said last month it hoped to double the amount of excess
cash that the next stage of its ongoing turnaround plan could
generate.
($1 = 0.5937 British pounds)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)