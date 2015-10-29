LONDON Oct 29 British insurer Aviva 's
value of new business rose 25 percent in the first nine months
of 2015 to 823 million pounds ($1.26 billion), the firm said on
Thursday, following the acquisition of rival Friends Life
earlier in the year.
The firm's combined operating ratio, a key measure of
performance in its general insurance business, strengthened by
1.9 percentage points from a year earlier, to 94 percent. A
number below 100 percent indicates a profit.
Aviva said it had achieved cost savings of 91 million pounds
so far from the Friends Life merger, against a 225 million
target.
"The acquisition of Friends Life is everything we expected
it to be," chief executive Mark Wilson said in a trading
statement, adding that for the firm, "there exists significant
upside from better capital allocation and a more effective
digital customer proposition".
JP Morgan analysts called the results "a reassuring set of
numbers", reiterating their 'overweight' rating on the stock.
($1 = 0.6546 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)