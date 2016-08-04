LONDON Aug 4 British insurer Aviva posted a 13 percent rise in operating profit on Thursday, helped by a strong performance in its UK life insurance unit, although a rise in natural catastrophes led to a year-on-year rise in payouts.

Operating profit in the six months to end-June was 1.33 billion pounds ($1.77 billion), it said in a statement, compared with 1.17 billion in the year-earlier period and a company supplied consensus forecast of 1.31 billion pounds.

That rise was driven by a 7 percent rise in the value of new business at its life insurance unit, with assets under management on its UK life platform up 23 percent to 10.3 billion pounds from 8.4 billion in 2015.

As a result, the firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.42 pence a share, up 10 percent from the same period a year earlier and just above consensus expectations for 7.41 pence.

Mark Wilson, Group Chief Executive Officer, said the market outlook was "challenging" but the firm remained well placed.

"Aviva's strong financial position and diversity mean we are well insulated from external events. We have deliberately designed Aviva to be resilient to a low interest rate environment," he said.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our key commitments to grow earnings, cash and dividends."

Despite increasing profits, the firm said the combined operating ratio in its general insurance business - a key measure of performance which charts how much the firm pays out in claims - had weakened slightly to 96.2 percent from 93.1 percent.

The rise in pay outs came from higher natural catastrophe and weather claims in Canada and Europe.

A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit

($1 = 0.7518 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)