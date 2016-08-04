Aug 4 Aviva Plc
* H1 operating profit up 13 percent to 1.325 billion pounds
from 1.170 billion in 2015.
* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 7.42 penceper share
* Says general insurance net written premiums up 7% 6 to
£3,991 million (hy15: £3,678 million)
* Says life insurance value of new business up 7% 6 to £583
million (hy15: £534 million)
* Says hy16 combined operating ratio affected by an increase
in natural catastrophe & weather claims (1.5%), flood re (0.6%)
and
* Says 96.2% general insurance combined operating ratio
(hy15: 93.1%)
* Says ifrs net asset value up 6% to 412p per share (fy15:
390p 4 )
* Reiterates expectation of 5-10 points of capital
generation in 2016
* Says operating eps up 1% to 22.4p (hy15: 22.1p)
* Says solvency ratio of 174%
* Says fund management operating profit up 48% to £49
million (hy15: £33 million)
* Says while uncertainty in economic outlook may persist in
short term, has not observed major disruption to operating
activities, continues to target mid-single digit growth in
operating profit over medium term.
