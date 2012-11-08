LONDON Nov 8 British insurer Aviva PLC :
* Says CEO recruitment process well advanced, in line with
original timetable
* Aviva says IGD surplus 3.7 billion stg at end October,
up 0.6 billion
STG versus end June
* Aviva says not yet in a position to announce further
non-core disposals
* Aviva confirms in talks to sell U.S. unit, says sale
would be at a
discount but would generate capital surplus
* Aviva says 8 smaller disposals likely in 2013
* Says trading conditions remain difficult, business volumes
considerably
reduced in Spain, Italy
* 9-month total worldwide sales 28.9 billion STG, down 5
percent
* Says general insurance 9-month combined ratio 93 percent
versus 96 percent
* Sees FY performance trends in line with H1