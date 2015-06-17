PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
LONDON, June 17 Aviva Investors and the Pension Infrastructure Platform said their solar photovoltaic fund closed this week having pulled in 131 million pounds ($206 million) of investment from four British pension schemes.
The fund will now look to raise additional money up to a maximum of 250 million pounds, the firms said in a statement.
Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva Plc and manages the fund, which invests in small-scale solar PV projects in Britain and had its first close on June 16.
The Pensions Infrastructure Platform works with asset managers to develop specialist infrastructure investment funds.
($1 = 0.6359 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)
