* First Fin will not take over Aviva's stake -exec
* Deal size yet to be decided
* Aviva plans to keep 9 pct stake
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Oct 12 Aviva's Taiwan partner
expects the British insurer to offload its stake in their tie-up
in phases beginning as early as the end of 2011, but approval
from Taiwan regulators is the key factor for the planned sale,
an executive said on Tuesday.
Aviva was initially denied permission last year by the
Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to sell its entire 49
percent stake in the joint venture with First Financial
, in part due to concerns over a rush of foreign
insurers including AIG pulling out of the market.
The London-based insurer seems determined to leave Taiwan,
where the market is saturated and interest rates among the
lowest in Asia. Company chief executive Andrew Moss said in
November that it would sell its Taiwan business.
"We hope to wrap up this thing as soon as possible, possibly
late this year or in early 2012," First Financial' s president
Chien Ming-ren told Reuters.
"It is a tough situation. The FSC has said it does not want
Aviva to leave Taiwan."
FSC officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
State-run First Financial and Aviva have not discussed how
much Aviva's stake would be worth, and the Taiwanese company
will not consider buying it, said Chien.
"We are not taking over Aviva's stake. That's why they have
hired an investment bank to look for a buyer," he said.
The two companies invested a combined T$2 billion ($65.9
million) in 2008 in the tie-up, which will lose money again this
year following losses each year since its establishment, said
the president.
Aviva plans to sell a 20 percent stake and another 20
percent in the future, eventually keeping a 9 percent stake,
Chien said.
Shares of First Financial closed 1.5 percent lower on
Wednesday, lagging the broader market's 0.22 percent
slide.
