* First Fin will not take over Aviva's stake -exec

* Deal size yet to be decided

* Aviva plans to keep 9 pct stake (Adds comments, details)

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Oct 12 Aviva's Taiwan partner expects the British insurer to offload its stake in their tie-up in phases beginning as early as the end of 2011, but approval from Taiwan regulators is the key factor for the planned sale, an executive said on Tuesday.

Aviva was initially denied permission last year by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to sell its entire 49 percent stake in the joint venture with First Financial , in part due to concerns over a rush of foreign insurers including AIG pulling out of the market.

The London-based insurer seems determined to leave Taiwan, where the market is saturated and interest rates among the lowest in Asia. Company chief executive Andrew Moss said in November that it would sell its Taiwan business.

"We hope to wrap up this thing as soon as possible, possibly late this year or in early 2012," First Financial' s president Chien Ming-ren told Reuters.

"It is a tough situation. The FSC has said it does not want Aviva to leave Taiwan."

FSC officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

State-run First Financial and Aviva have not discussed how much Aviva's stake would be worth, and the Taiwanese company will not consider buying it, said Chien.

"We are not taking over Aviva's stake. That's why they have hired an investment bank to look for a buyer," he said.

The two companies invested a combined T$2 billion ($65.9 million) in 2008 in the tie-up, which will lose money again this year following losses each year since its establishment, said the president.

Aviva plans to sell a 20 percent stake and another 20 percent in the future, eventually keeping a 9 percent stake, Chien said.

Shares of First Financial closed 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday, lagging the broader market's 0.22 percent slide.

($1 = 30.330 Taiwan Dollars) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)