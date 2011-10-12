TAIPEI Oct 12 Aviva's Taiwan partner expects the British insurer to offload its stake in their tie-up in phases beginning as early as the end of 2011, but approval from Taiwan regulators is the key factor for the planned sale, an executive said on Tuesday.

Aviva was initially denied permission last year by the regulator to sell its entire 49 percent stake in the joint venture with First Financial , in part due to concerns over a rush of foreign insurers pulling out of the market.

"We hope to wrap up this thing as soon as possible, possibly late this year or in early 2012," First Financial's president Chien Ming-ren told Reuters.

