TAIPEI Feb 10 British insurer Aviva has set aside its plan to sell most of its stake in a Taiwan joint venture for the time being as Taiwan's regulators oppose its leaving the market, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Aviva, which would be the latest foreign life insurer to exit Taiwan's saturated market, was initially denied permission in 2010 by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to sell its entire 49 percent stake in the joint venture with local bank First Financial.

It then submitted a plan last year to sell 40 percent of the the stake in two stages and keep 9 percent, but no progress has been made.

One of the sources said Aviva has not been able to come up with a reason for leaving Taiwan that can satisfy regulators.

"Aviva saw the FSC's attitude is so firm, so it has simply stopped talking about the plan," added the source, who asked for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

But the source added that that did not mean the plan had been completely abandoned.

Taiwan's regulators are extremely sensitive about the life insurance industry as most of the island's population hold life policies. (Reporting by Faith Hung)