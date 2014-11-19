PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Aviva Investors, British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business, appointed Isla Mackenzie as global head of marketing and external communications.
Mackenzie has over 14 years of experience in the asset management industry and joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where she was head of marketing, UK.
Aviva said Mackenzie will be based in London and will be responsible for growing brand awareness across the business, including the flagship Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy fund. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.