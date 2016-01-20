BRIEF-Sibanye receives CFIUS approval for Stillwater deal
* Received unconditional approval from CFIUS, with respect to proposed acquisition of Stillwater mining company
Jan 20 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, promoted Mark Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.
Connolly, previously chief investment officer of the company's fixed income unit, replaces David Lis, who retires in March but will continue to work in a consultative capacity.
Aviva Investors also named Dan James global head of fixed income and Chris Murphy global head of equities.
James was previously global head of rates and multi-strategy fixed income, while Murphy was head of global income, equities.
The new leadership team will be based in London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent information. * BT: BT Group Plc CEO faced a considerable hit t