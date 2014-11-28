Nov 28 Avivasa Emeklilik Ve Hayat As :

* Q3 life technic premium of TRY 51.1 million versus TRY 44.9 million

* Q3 net profit of TRY 13.3 million versus TRY 8.9 million

* Q3 non-life technic premium of TRY 9.6 million versus TRY 8.1 million Source text: bit.ly/1rBOJRX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)