April 13 Tech components distributor Avnet Inc said its chief financial officer of 19 years, Raymond Sadowski, plans to retire.

The company said it has initiated a search for a new finance chief and has engaged Crist/Kolder Associates to assist in the process.

Sadowski, who joined Avnet in 1978 as a corporate accounting supervisor, will remain with the company until a successor is named and will continue in a senior advisory role thereafter.

Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Avnet, which has a market value of about $5.2 billion, closed at $35.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)