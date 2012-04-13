* Initiates search for a successor to Raymond Sadowski
April 13 Tech components distributor Avnet Inc
said its chief financial officer of 19 years, Raymond
Sadowski, plans to retire.
The company said it has initiated a search for a new finance
chief and has engaged Crist/Kolder Associates to assist in the
process.
Sadowski, who joined Avnet in 1978 as a corporate accounting
supervisor, will remain with the company until a successor is
named and will continue in a senior advisory role thereafter.
Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Avnet, which has a market
value of about $5.2 billion, closed at $35.29 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
