* Avnet attempts to pass on higher costs
* Industry could take over three quarters to recover
* Thailand is No. 2 exporter of hard drives, after China
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 Electronics distributor
Avnet (AVT.N) is charging customers up to 40 percent more for
hard drives in a bid to preserve margins after flooding in
Thailand created a shortage that could last over three
quarters, a senior company executive said.
Top hard drive makers Western Digital Corp WDC.N and
Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O) both have plants in Thailand,
where flooding has killed at least 377 people since July and
devastated industrialized areas in the center of the country.
"Our drive manufacturers across the board have increased
prices. The word we're getting is that prices are going to
continue to go up. This isn't going to be a one-time event,"
Chuck Kostalnick. senior vice president of Avnet Embedded
Americas, told Reuters on Friday.
He said manufacturers have raised their prices by 20 to 40
percent and that Phoenix, Arizona-based Avnet in turn has
raised the prices it charges to personal computer manufacturers
by a similar amount in an effort to safeguard its
profitability.
"We're trying to keep this as a neutral situation for us.
We're trying not to lose anything through this process," he
said.
Thailand is the No. 2 exporter of hard drives, used in
laptops, servers and TV set-top boxes, and damage caused by
flooding across the region could reduce world output of hard
drives as much as 30 percent in the final three months of 2011,
according to market research firm IHS iSuppli.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)