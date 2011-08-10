* Q4 adj EPS $1.22 vs est $1.15

* Q4 sales $6.91 bln vs est $6.95 bln

* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.90-$0.98 cents vs est $1.03

* $500 mln share buyback could add $0.40-$0.60 to EPS

* Shares up about 9 percent (Adds details on share buyback, updates share movement)

Aug 10 Avnet Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates helped by rising margins, and the technology distributor said it will buy back $500 million of stock, sending its shares up about 9 percent.

The company's shares, which had fallen 9 percent since rival Arrow Electronics forecast a third-quarter profit below estimates last month, rose to $27.75 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors had long awaited the buyback and, if fully completed, it can add 40-60 cents, analyst Shawn Harrison of Longbow Research told Reuters.

Avnet, however, projected a weak first quarter as concerns over slowing economic growth led customers to be cautious with new orders.

The company, which distributes electronic-parts and computer hardware of technology bellwethers IBM , Apple and Hewlett-Packard , expects first-quarter sales of $6.25-$6.85 billion.

Avnet forecast first-quarter adjusted profit of 90-98 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting $6.74 billion in sales and an adjusted profit of $1.03 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Executive Rick Hamada said technology markets continue to lead the global economic recovery.

Fourth-quarter net income rose 69 percent to $238.8 million, or $1.54 a share. Excluding items, Avnet earned $1.22 cents a share, ahead of market consensus of $1.15 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose by a third to $6.91 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.95 billion.

Operating margin rose 30 basis points to 5.9 percent. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode and Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian)