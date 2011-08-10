* Q4 adj EPS $1.22 vs est $1.15
* Q4 sales $6.91 bln vs est $6.95 bln
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.90-$0.98 cents vs est $1.03
* $500 mln share buyback could add $0.40-$0.60 to EPS
* Shares up about 9 percent
Aug 10 Avnet Inc's quarterly profit beat
market estimates helped by rising margins, and the technology
distributor said it will buy back $500 million of stock, sending
its shares up about 9 percent.
The company's shares, which had fallen 9 percent since rival
Arrow Electronics forecast a third-quarter profit below
estimates last month, rose to $27.75 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Investors had long awaited the buyback and, if fully
completed, it can add 40-60 cents, analyst Shawn Harrison of
Longbow Research told Reuters.
Avnet, however, projected a weak first quarter as concerns
over slowing economic growth led customers to be cautious with
new orders.
The company, which distributes electronic-parts and computer
hardware of technology bellwethers IBM , Apple
and Hewlett-Packard , expects first-quarter sales of
$6.25-$6.85 billion.
Avnet forecast first-quarter adjusted profit of 90-98 cents
a share.
Analysts on average were expecting $6.74 billion in sales
and an adjusted profit of $1.03 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Rick Hamada said technology markets continue
to lead the global economic recovery.
Fourth-quarter net income rose 69 percent to $238.8 million,
or $1.54 a share. Excluding items, Avnet earned $1.22 cents a
share, ahead of market consensus of $1.15 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose by a third to $6.91 billion, compared with
analysts' estimates of $6.95 billion.
Operating margin rose 30 basis points to 5.9 percent.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode and Sayantani Ghosh in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian)