Oct 10 Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc estimated first-quarter revenue at the low end of its prior forecast, indicating depressed technology spending particularly in the Americas.

Avnet shares fell 11 percent to a year-low of $25.47 on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday morning. Rival Arrow Electronics Inc shares were down 7 percent at $31.36.

The results of Avnet and Arrow are considered indicators for technology spending as they distribute everything from personal computers to microchips.

Avnet, which distributes electronic parts and computer hardware of technology bellwethers IBM, Apple and Hewlett-Packard, said it expects first-quarter sales of $5.85 billion.

The company had forecast sales of $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion.

Sales of the company was hurt particularly in its technology solutions business as customers held back on spending, Chief Executive Rick Hamada said in statement.

Avnet also estimated adjusted first-quarter profit to be between 52 cents and 58 cents per share, below its prior forecast of 78 cents to 88 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 83 cents per share on revenue of $6.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.