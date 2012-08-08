BRIEF-EDF board backs capital increase of 4 billion by end Q1 2017
* Board of directors approve capital increase of about 4 billion euros ($4.24 billion)
Aug 8 Electronics distributor Avnet Inc reported fourth-quarter results below analysts' expectations as economic worries led customers to delay their orders.
Net income for the quarter fell to $133.4 million, or 91 cents per share, from $238.8 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 99 cents per share.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $6.31 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.08 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $6.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $32.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 13 Argentina's civil aviation authority approved on Monday 135 new routes for five airlines looking to start operating in Latin America's No. 3 economy at more competitive prices.