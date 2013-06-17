* Avocet prefers to raise debt financing
* Company can't rule out issuing equity
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, June 17 Africa-focused Avocet Mining
will have to raise fresh financing to pay back a loan from its
main shareholder after a fall in the price of gold meant its
mine will not generate the required cash, its executive said on
Monday.
Avocet's share price has fallen 86 percent this year
with the company cutting reserves estimate at its Inata mine in
Burkina Faso just before the gold price tumbled.
The company received a $15 million loan from its 27 percent
shareholder, Elliott Management, and renegotiated its hedging
agreement with Macquarie Bank in March to help
stabilise its finances.
"With the drop in the gold price it would seem likely that
Inata will not have the free cash generating ability to get a
surplus $15 million together by the end of the year," David
Cather, Avocet chief executive, told Reuters in an interview.
Cather said the company preferred to raise debt financing
and was in discussions with a number of banks, but that he was
unable to completely rule out issuing new equity.
Shareholders were previously strongly against issuing new
stock.
"Elliott and a number of other shareholders gave us pretty
strong feed back when Macquarie were suggesting that equity was
the way forward," Cather said.
Avocet is trying to buy its way out of a hedging agreement
it inherited from a takeover deal in 2009 at the same time as
others are negotiating new forward selling deals.
The lower gold price makes the process of buying back the
hedge cheaper for Avocet and replacing the hedge agreement with
debt is the company's main aim, Cather said.
Avocet will release a new life of mine plan for Inata and a
feasibility study for their project in Guinea towards the end of
the year, which Cather said should offer a boost to the share
price.