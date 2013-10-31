LONDON Oct 31 Africa-focused Avocet Mining
said on Thursday it was set to buy back all its forward
sold production, which has hamstrung the company since it cut a
reserves estimate at its gold mine in Burkina Faso earlier this
year.
Avocet, which inherited the hedging agreement with Macquarie
bank from a takeover deal in 2009, said it had secured a $63
million loan from Ecobank Burkina Faso which would allow it to
pay off the hedge "shortly".
Avocet stock remains at levels 77 percent lower than at the
end of last year, but has recovered slightly in recent months
closing on Wednesday at 15.49 pence, compared to an all-time low
of 6.50 hit in June.
"It has long been our goal to become an unhedged gold
producer and negotiation of the Ecobank loan will enable us to
achieve this target," Avocet Chief Executive David Cather said
in the statement.