LONDON Dec 20 Africa-focused gold miner Avocet Mining warned on Friday that production for 2013 would fall short of its guidance after a breakdown-hit fourth quarter which means the group will require additional funding next year.

Avocet said production at the Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso would be 115,000 to 120,000 ounces for 2013, down from a full-year forecast of 125,000-130,000 ounces.

The company has also reduced the size of its board and begun a review of its business.