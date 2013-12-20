* Avocet sees 2013 production 115,000-120,000 ounces
* Sees funding shortfall in 2014
* Starts asset review; analysts say project sales possible
* Shares down 27 percent in morning trade
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Dec 20 Avocet Mining warned that
2013 gold production would fall more steeply than expected and
announced a new plan that will halve the life of its sole
operating mine, sending its stock tumbling more than 30 percent.
Avocet shares have slumped almost 90 percent since the start
of the year, hit by a sharp drop in gold prices that has hit
miners of all sizes, but also by a hefty reserve downgrade at
its key Inata mine in Burkina Faso and funding worries.
Avocet said in a statement that production at Inata would be
115,000 to 120,000 ounces for 2013, down from a revised
full-year forecast of 125,000-130,000 ounces, already trimmed in
October. It blamed trouble with mobile and plant equipment -
stretched as Avocet mines tougher ore and has little cash for
maintenance - and two minor pit slope failures, or landslides.
In 2012, Avocet produced 135,189 ounces of gold.
"Avocet continues to struggle with operating its Inata mine
to plan, and has faced rising mining costs, technical problems
and a falling gold price," analysts at Investec said in a note.
"Management will need to work hard to establish credibility
in the new plan as the mine has been consistently missing
targets for some time now."
Avocet, which announced a new eight-year mine plan for Inata
in August with positive cash flow every year, said it had again
reviewed the operation in the light of weaker prices and higher
costs. It now sees a 2015-2018 plan that could generate $180
million in cash, based on an assumed gold price of $1,200 per
ounce, close to the current spot price.
This plan, though, shows the mine would burn cash in 2014
and require a further $20-30 million.
Avocet said more work was needed on the new plan, but said
it had already begun a business review to consider options for
Inata and projects in Burkina Faso and in Guinea. Analysts say
this could lead to efforts to sell some of the projects or a
stake in Inata.
Complicating the review is a funding deal with Elliott
Management, its largest single shareholder, which used the Tri-K
mine project in Guinea as security. This means Avocet could lose
the operation if it cannot repay or renegotiate a $16 million
loan from Elliott owed by the end of this year, out of an
expected cash balance of $15 million.
The company also announced it had reduced the size of its
board after the departure of two directors, while the remaining
non-executive board members had agreed to a pay cut, back-dated
to March 2013.
At 1115 GMT, Avocet shares were down 25.5 percent at 9.4
pence, off their earlier low.