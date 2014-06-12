June 12 Gold miner Avocet Mining Plc
said the business review it undertook in January was continuing
and that it was still in talks with multiple parties about a
range of financing options including the sale of its assets.
Avocet is raising funds to repay an outstanding loan due to
its largest shareholder Elliott Management, as well as to ensure
adequate working capital for its Inata mine in Burkina Faso this
year.
The company, which mines gold in Burkina Faso and Guinea,
said it had taken further steps to reduce costs and lower
capital expenditure at Inata.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)